Kakamega Homeboyz Mourns Midfielder Silas Abungana

Published

Kenyan football fraternity is in deep mourning following the tragic death of Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Silas Abungana, who succumbed to severe head injuries sustained during a reported altercation with a close family member.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February 5, Kakamega Homeboyz FC confirmed that Abungana died after suffering head injuries during a domestic dispute at his home.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our player, Silas Abungana,” the club said. “He sustained head injuries following a family-related altercation and sadly passed away despite medical intervention. This is a devastating moment for the Homeboyz family and the wider football fraternity.”

According to the club, Abungana was rushed to Kakamega County General Hospital on the night of Tuesday, February 3, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Despite efforts by medical staff, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away shortly before midnight on Wednesday, February 4.

The hospital has not released further details regarding his treatment, citing patient confidentiality.

Abungana had recently joined Kakamega Homeboyz from Gucha FC and was beginning to make his mark in the Kenyan Premier League.

He featured in 10 league matches this season, including a recent fixture against Mara Sugar FC, and was regarded by coaches and teammates as a disciplined and hardworking midfielder with great potential.

The club described his death as a major blow and appealed for privacy as the family, teammates, and staff mourn. “We kindly ask for respect and privacy for Silas’ family and the team during this difficult period,” the statement added.

The club also said it would support the family and explore ways to honour the player’s memory.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the country, with many describing Abungana’s death as a painful reminder of the devastating consequences of unresolved domestic conflicts.

Abungana’s passing has not only robbed Kenyan football of a rising star but has also sparked renewed conversations around conflict resolution and mental well-being beyond the pitch.

As the football community grieves, he will be remembered as a committed midfielder whose life and career were tragically cut short.

