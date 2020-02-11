Kakamega School Stampede Survivor Dies After Leaving ICU

(KDRTV)-Salma Bilal, a Kakamega school stampede survivors died hours after leaving ICU and given a discharge from Kakamega County Teaching and Referal Hospital

Bilal who is a class 5 at the school was among the 40 other pupils who sustained injuries after a stampede that cost the lives of 14 pupils

Her death raised the death toll of the incident to stand at 15

Read also: Kakamega School Closed For Probe Over Stampede

The Kakamega school closed for one week to allow police to investigate the incident later opened on Monday.

However, the parent who escorted their children back to the school revealed that their kids were still scared following the incident

The pupils were welcomed back by the school Bishop Benson Shishia of the church of God who later led them in 3-hour prayer session before they left for their classrooms

Though the probe is still on, some witnesses said that the teacher on duty canned som children shortly before the home-time bell rang

Many people from class five were then trampled on as the attempted to find their ways through the staircases

The autopsy reports revealed that many of them succumbed to suffocation

According to the county pathologist, Bilal had problems of the lungs caused by the pile-up of pupils during the stampede