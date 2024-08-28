Kalonzo Announces Plan To Form Shadow Cabinet

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka now says the opposition will form a shadow cabinet that will oversight the new broad-based government.

Speaking On Wednesday during the Katiba@14 address at Ufungamano House, Kalonzo said the shadow cabinet will comprise all Kenyans and all age groups.

“The first major announcement we are going to make from Ufungamano is we’re going to form a shadow Cabinet, Gen Zs, and all other generations will be included. We must fight these people from every corner of every ministry. They will be held accountable,” said Kalonzo.

“We will fight them at every stage; we will fight them from the mountaintops, the valleys, the street corners…we will not allow them to make this country a Banana Republic,” he added.

Kalonzo’s remarks come a day after he declared himself the new opposition leader following Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s move to run for the African Union Commission chairperson seat.

The former Vice President at the same time downplayed President Ruto’s Luo Nyanza tour saying Kenyans are already aware of his true colours.

“Don’t be worried even if he goes to Luo Nyanza 20 times to launch projects 30 times, Kenyans know him,” Kalonzo remarked.

On August 21 during a joint media briefing with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Odinag announced he would not be very active in Kenyan politics moving forward.

The former Premier noted that he would be focusing his attention on his African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson campaign.

“At the moment, I am involved in the campaigns but that does not mean that Kenya ceases to exist. I am not going to be very active in Kenyan politics henceforth, as I continue to focus my attention on the continental campaign,” Odinga stated.

Also Read: Kenya Formally Submits Raila Odinga’s AUC Candidature