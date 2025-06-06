Kalonzo Announces Plan to Rebrand Wiper Party

Kalonzo Musyoka has announced plans to rebrand his Wiper party to the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF).

Speaking on Friday, June 6, Kalonzo said the Wiper rebrand is aimed at giving the party a national outlook.

He noted that the change is a tribute to Gen Z, who have emerged as a powerful force in the country, particularly following their protests against the Finance Bill 2024 last year.

The former vice president also said the party will incorporate the youth ahead of the 2027 general election.

“The party now has a new face – Wiper is going national. The new name will be Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) so that our Gen Z are fully included,” Kalonzo said in Emali.

The Wiper leader mentioned that the rebrand will take place after the official launch of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

“That is why we’re promoting this ideology — we’re calling it the Patriotic Front. We will officially launch it after our brother Gachagua unveils his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP),” he said.

Kalonzo also urged Kenyans to collect their National Identification cards, which are necessary for voter registration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“They are refusing to give you? We are going to deal with them. We are writing a letter of opposition and ask for the past 24 months how many youth have received their IDs,” said Kalonzo.

Further, he slammed ODM leader Raila Odinga for choosing to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Our young people were killed while peacefully protesting, carrying only the national flag, phones, and bottles of water. Yet no one has been arrested or held accountable,” he added.

Kalonzo was accompanied by other opposition leaders, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka.

Also Read: Wakenya Si Maadui! – Kalonzo’s Strong Message to Tanzania President Suluhu