Kalonzo Appointed as New Azimio Party Leader

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has been appointed as the new party leader of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 3, following a deision following a meeting by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo takes over from the late Raila Odinga, who passed away on October 15, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest in India.

On the other hand, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has been dropped from the Azimio Secretary General position.

Junet was replaced by Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi in the position.

“Following the resolutions of 2nd February, 2026, of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party’s Council and National Executive Committee, the party notifies the public of the change of the following officials: the new Party Leader is H.E. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, E.G.H, SC, the new Secretary General Hon. Caroli Omondi, MP, and the New Executive Director, Mr. Phillip Kisia,” read the statement by Azimio.

The changes in the Azimio leadership have been forwarded to the office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) for ratification.

The changes come a day after former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju resigned as the Azimio Coalition Executive Director.

Tuju tendered his resignation letter from the position to Azimio Chairperson Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday, February 2.

“May I communicate my decision to resign as the Executive Director of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party that I communicated to you and the Council this morning at the joint meeting of the Council and the NEC,” read the letter in part.

The former CS also noted that he handed over to Philip Kisia, who is the new executive director of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

“By copy of this letter, I communicate the decision of the council this morning that I hand over to Mr Philip Kisia, who will be the new executive director of the party,” Tuju added.