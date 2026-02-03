Kalonzo Breaks Silence After Being Appointed Azimio leader

Kalonzo Musyoka has welcomed his appointment as the new party leader of the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3 evening, Kalonzo said he has graciously accepted to be the new leader of the opposition outfit.

“I graciously accept my appointment as Party Leader of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition. I thank our chairman, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the coalition leadership, and all constituent parties for this trust. I congratulate my colleagues entrusted with various leadership positions,” he said.

The former vice president went on to say that the Azimio coalition represents the hopes of millions who believe in justice, inclusivity, and a Kenya that works for everyone.

Further, Kalonzo called on other like-minded individuals and parties to join the coalition ahead of the 2027 general election.

“This is bigger than any individual; it is about Kenya. I urge my fellow countrymen and women not to despair. Together, we will offer principled leadership focused on national renewal,” Kalonzo added.

Kalonzo was appointed as the new Azimio leader on Tuesday following a meeting by the party’s National Executive Council (NEC), chaired by Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalonzo takes over from the late Raila Odinga, who passed away on October 15, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest in India.

On the other hand, Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has been dropped from the Azimio Secretary General position.

Junet was replaced by Suba South Member of Parliament Caroli Omondi in the position.

“Following the resolutions of 2nd February, 2026, of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party’s Council and National Executive Committee, the party notifies the public of the change of the following officials: the new Party Leader is H.E. Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, E.G.H, SC, the new Secretary General Hon. Caroli Omondi, MP, and the New Executive Director, Mr. Phillip Kisia,” read the statement by Azimio.