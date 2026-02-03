Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Kalonzo Brokers Handshake Between Uhuru and Gachagua

File image of Uhuru Kenyatta and Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has brokered a handshake between retired President Uhuru Kenyatta and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to reports, Kalonzo brokered the truce between the two leaders at the end of 2025 in Nigeria, with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo helping facilitate the deal.

During the meeting, Uhuru and Kalonzo also agreed to field a single presidential candidate to face President William Ruto in the 2027 General election.

The united opposition has already begun talks on who will be their flagbearer and running mate in next year’s elections.

Previously, Kalonzo had announced that the opposition would name its candidate in the first quarter of 2026 and embark on a campaign.

“I make this commitment to you: by the first quarter of 2026, the name of our presidential candidate will be made known to Kenyans.

“I think it’s only fair that we work in that direction. I will personally do everything possible to hold our team together,” said Kalonzo.

However, Gachagua differed with him and proposed that the opposition candidate be unveiled in late 2026 or early 2027.

Gachagua warned that if they announce their candidate early, the flagbearer could face prosecution from the government.

“Don’t rush us or pressure us to name our presidential candidate now. If we announce a candidate at this time, President Ruto will harass the candidate. We will unveil our candidate in December or January next year.”

The new development comes days after Uhuru dismissed reports of calling for a meeting with Gachagua and Mt. Kenya leaders.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, Uhuru’s office raised concern over what it termed as deliberate misinformation targeting the former President.

“The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has observed with concern the deliberate circulation of false and misleading content on social media platforms. These posts are unauthorized and do not in any way present the views or position of Uhuru Kenyatta,” the statement read.

