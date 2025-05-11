Kalonzo Calls For DP Kindiki’s Resignation

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for the resignation of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki following the Court of Appeal’s ruling that declared the three-judge bench constituted by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu to hear a petition challenging Gachagua’s removal null and void.

In a statement on Sunday, May 11, Kalonzo said the Court decision has put the country in a strange situation, claiming that the country has two deputy presidents.

The former Vice President urged Kindiki to resign so that the legal process regarding Gachagua’s impeachment could proceed smoothly.

“We are now in a situation where we have two deputy presidents. Kindiki should respect the process and resign to allow justice to take its course. The recent appellate court decision has exposed the unlawful and political manipulation that was involved in removing Gachagua from office,” Kalonzo said.

In a ruling on Friday, the Appellate Court quashed a decision by DCJ Mwilu made on October 18, 2024, to constitute a three-judge bench to hear a petition challenging the removal of Gachagua from office.

The Court referred the matter to the Chief Justice Martha Koome to empanel a bench to hear and determine the matter.

Mwilu had appointed judges Eric Ogolla, Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi to hear the case, an action Gachagua’s legal team challenged as unconstitutional, arguing that only the chief justice had the power to make such appointments.

Speaking on Sunday, Gachagua expressed confidence that he will get justice in the courts following his impeachment.

“The framers of the 2010 Constitution created four levels of judicial intervention. The Magistrate’s court, the High Court, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court so that if you don’t get justice in one of the levels you’ll get in the other,” he said.

“In those courts, we have judges of integrity who will give justice not only to Rigathi Gachagua but to the people of Kenya.”

The former DP was speaking during a church service in Juja, Kiambu County.