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Kalonzo Condemns Attack on Senator Osotsi

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has come out to condemn the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu. 

In a post on X on Wednesday, April 8, Kalonzo said the people behind the attack should be brought to book alongside their financiers.

The former vice president emphasized that Kenya cannot afford to slide into a culture of political violence.

‘I condemn in the strongest terms the reckless, unwarranted, and criminal attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi today in Kisumu. The attackers and their financiers should swiftly be brought to book, as they are well known.

“Kenya cannot afford to slide into a culture where political violence and intolerance are normalised at this critical time in our history,” Kalonzo stated.

Senator Osotsi was attacked at a Java Restaurant in Kisumu, where he had met a friend and engaged with members of the public.

According to the Vihiga Senator’s Director of Communication, Derick Luvega, armed men manhandled Osotsi in the full glare of the public.

“It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling. They demanded to know why he is supporting one-term and not two-term,” Luvega stated.

Following the attack, Senator Osotsi was airlifted to Nairobi and rushed to the hospital to receive immediate medical care.

Meanwhile, Siaya Governor James Orengo has linked the attack on Osotsi to a broader pattern, suggesting that it was part of an effort to intimidate some political voices.

“The early morning ambush on Linda Mwananchi, Principal, and Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu was not random. It was a coordinated act of intimidation. We demand the immediate release of CCTV footage and swift justice. These divide-and-rule tactics will fail. You cannot stop a movement whose time has come,” said Orengo.

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