Kalonzo Disputes Report On What Caused Helicopter Crash That Killed General Ogolla

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has cast doubt on the military report that revealed that an engine malfunction caused the chopper crash that killed CDF General Francis Ogolla and nine other military officers.

Speaking on Sunday in Mwingi Town, Kitui County, Kalonzo called for an independent inquiry to be conducted to ascertain what caused the chopper crash.

“What has happened is the whitewashing of that situation. No one will believe that story unless there is an independent inquiry into his death,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper leader also hinted at the possibility of foul play, alluding to Ogolla’s political involvement in the 2022 general election.

Kalonzo claimed that General Ogolla might have posed a threat to certain power structures in the country.

“He was sent by the National Security Council during the last election, and there are some people who had threatened that they would deal with this guy later.

“There was no way General Ogolla was not going to become the next head of our military, and that is why he was taken out,” Kalonzo added.

This comes after the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) released a report revealing that the Bell Huey helicopter KAF 1501, which was carrying Ogola and the other KDF officers, suffered a surge leading to complete power loss, which was followed by a left yaw, a drop in engine RPM and low RPM audio alarm.

“Based on facts and evidence gathered, and indicated in the findings, the Board of Inquiry is of the opinion that the Bell UH-1H-II (Huey) Helicopter KAF 1501 crashed due to Engine Malfunction,” read the report in part.

Ogolla died on April 18, 2024, while travelling alongside other officials in Kaben, Marakwet East.

The helicopter was carrying 12 people, including officers of the rank of General, when it went down.

