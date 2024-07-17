Kalonzo Forced To Cut Speech After Goons Storm Azimio Press Briefing

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was on Wednesday forced to cut short his speech during the Azimio la Umoja press briefing at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi.

This was after a group of goons walked into the presser and demanded that everyone quit the precincts.

In a video seen by KDRTV, the goons could be heard chanting that the meeting was over and ordering everyone to leave while claiming they would not allow any leader to disrespect Raila.

“Nobody disrespects Raila when we are alive, no press conference here,” the youths shouted as they turned chairs at the event upside down.

Attendees could be seen scampering for safety as the goons continued with the mayhem at the foundation.

The chaos happened after the Azimio coalition disagreed over President William Ruto’s national dialogue to address issues raised by the Kenyans.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Tuesday resolved to back the national conversation saying all Kenyans should be heard.

“The ODM PG/NEC meeting today resolved that we should have a National Convention/Conversation to address long-standing issues that affect Kenyans. That a conducive environment should be created for the benefit of this initiative. Every Kenyan must be brought to the table,” ODM stated.

Other Azimio principals have however differed with the Raila Odinga-led party over the move saying the government should implement issues raised by Kenyans instead of holding a dialogue.

“Today DAP Kenya NEC members by overwhelming consensus resolved not to enter into any form of dialogue with the disgraced William Ruto administration. The party strongly identifies with Gen Z’s demands of a corruption-free Government and fully supports the #RutoMustGo calls,” Eugene Wamalwa stated.

Also Read: Interior Ministry Urges President Ruto To Establish Coroner General’s Office