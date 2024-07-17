Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kalonzo Forced To Cut Speech After Goons Storm Azimio Press Briefing

By

Published

Screenshot 2024 07 17 223008

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka was on Wednesday forced to cut short his speech during the Azimio la Umoja press briefing at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi.

This was after a group of goons walked into the presser and demanded that everyone quit the precincts.

In a video seen by KDRTV, the goons could be heard chanting that the meeting was over and ordering everyone to leave while claiming they would not allow any leader to disrespect Raila.

“Nobody disrespects Raila when we are alive, no press conference here,” the youths shouted as they turned chairs at the event upside down.

Screenshot 2024 07 17 223029

Attendees could be seen scampering for safety as the goons continued with the mayhem at the foundation.

The chaos happened after the Azimio coalition disagreed over President William Ruto’s national dialogue to address issues raised by the Kenyans.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Tuesday resolved to back the national conversation saying all Kenyans should be heard.

“The ODM PG/NEC meeting today resolved that we should have a National Convention/Conversation to address long-standing issues that affect Kenyans. That a conducive environment should be created for the benefit of this initiative. Every Kenyan must be brought to the table,” ODM stated.

Other Azimio principals have however differed with the Raila Odinga-led party over the move saying the government should implement issues raised by Kenyans instead of holding a dialogue.

“Today DAP Kenya NEC members by overwhelming consensus resolved not to enter into any form of dialogue with the disgraced William Ruto administration. The party strongly identifies with Gen Z’s demands of a corruption-free Government and fully supports the #RutoMustGo calls,” Eugene Wamalwa stated.

Also Read: Interior Ministry Urges President Ruto To Establish Coroner General’s Office

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020