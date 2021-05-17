Kalonzo: I respect BBI Ruling

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said he respects the court’s ruling on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) even though he’s not happy with it.

Speaking this morning, Kalonzo, who has been in support of BBI, said that he does not agree with the court’s judgment but respects the court’s decision.

“Now the High Court’s decision stopped the BBI process. Personally, I do not agree with the judgment, but I cannot vilify the judges,” Kalonzo said in a statement.

His comments come after a five-judge bench of the constitutional court ruled the BBI process was unconstitutional, declaring it as null and void on Friday May 12.

He further said that even though things didn’t go his way everyone should follow the law and use their right to appeal.

“We must all respect the institution that the judiciary is. As far as BBI is concerned, we are guided by the rule of law and our right to appeal the decision of the High Court at the Court of Appeal,” Kalonzo added.

“Even though some of us may disagree with various declarations made in that high voltage judgment, we can disagree without being disagreeable.”

BBI joint secretaries Junet Mohamed and Denis Waweru announced that they will appeal the High Court decision following their statement calling out the judicial system.

The two claimed the five judges were on a personalized attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kalanzo believes Kenya has found herself at crossroads which will led to several changes.

“After more than 10 years of implementations of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the country has had a conversation with itself, with a view to make various changes, proposed by the promoters of the amendments…It is with this history that we found ourselves at yet another point of our evolution under the BBI process,” Kalonzo said.

