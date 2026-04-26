Kalonzo Issues Demands to President Ruto, CS Murkomen Over Kitui Killings

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded answers from President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over Saturday night’s attack that left seven people dead in Tseikuru, Kitui County.

In a statement on Saturday, April 26, Kalonzo claimed that over 40 armed bandits stormed Kwa Kamari Trading Centre in Tseikuru and opened fire on unarmed citizens.

The former Vice President noted that the attack left six men and one woman killed, while one survivor remains in the hospital.

“Yesterday, at approximately 2.00 p.m., in broad daylight, a gang of about 40 heavily armed bandits stormed Kwa Kamari Trading Centre in Tseikuru Sub-County, Mwingi North, and opened fire on unarmed, innocent Kenyans. Six men and one woman lost their lives. Their bodies bore gunshot wounds and machete cuts. One survivor is currently fighting for his life in the hospital,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader described the Saturday night attack in Tseikuru as the deadliest banditry incident in the region in forty years.

Kalonzo demanded an explanation from President Ruto and CS Murkomen on how the attackers obtained sophisticated weapons and moved across counties undetected.

“How do pastoralists come to possess automatic rifles capable of massacring seven Kenyans within minutes? Who armed them? Who allowed them to move freely across county borders carrying weapons of war? The assailants reportedly arrived in two unmarked vehicles.

“This was not a spontaneous act. It was organised, coordinated, and executed with military precision against a civilian population. Where was your intelligence? Where was your security apparatus?” he posed.

Kalonzo criticised CS Murkomen, saying warnings about insecurity in the area had been ignored by the security apparatus.

“To Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Kipchumba Murkomen: you are constitutionally charged with the security of every Kenyan, from Moyale to Mombasa, from Elgeyo Marakwet to Busia, from Sugoi to Tseikuru,” he stated.

Kalonzo alleged the attackers, believed to be members of a pastoralist community, had earlier encroached illegally into the Mwingi North Game Reserve, and their presence was known.

“Their encroachment was reported. The tension was documented. So I ask you directly, CS Murkomen: why were armed men allowed to move freely through Kitui County carrying AK-47 rifles, while the people of Tseikuru had nothing but their bare hands?” he qustioned.

Further, Kalonzo urged the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, to deploy adequate security personnel to Tseikuru and the wider Mwingi North region.

“Additionally, I demand the immediate disarmament of all illegal firearms across Kitui County and the surrounding region, without fear or favour,” added Kalonzo.