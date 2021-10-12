Kalonzo, Mudavadi Chased Like Stray Dogs As Campaigns Turn Chaotic

Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula on Sunday 11 had to run for cover after being pelted with stones during a campaign rally in Makueni county.

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principles alongside Cyrus Jirongo were in the county to campaign for Eshio Mwaiwa eying the MCA seat for Nguu/Masumba ward in the forthcoming October 14 by-election.

The seat fell vacant after the death of the late Harrison Ngui who died in a road accident early this year.

The three kicked off their campaign in Mukuyuni in Kaiti constituency where they pulled a mammoth crowd as thousands showed up.

The trio however had to seek cover after landing in their second stopover in Kikumini where they met a hostile crowd.

They were chased by the crowd which was chanting Timothy Maneno, another candidate of the Nguu/Masumba ward by-election.

Maneno is allied to Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana who enjoys massive support in Kikumini area.

The clash forced the politicians to drive off without holding a rally in the area as stones fly by injuring some of the residents in the campaign.

Nguu/Masumba ward by-election is turning out to be a supremacy battle between Kalonzo and Makueni governor Kibwana in Ukambani politics.