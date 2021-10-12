Connect with us

News

Kalonzo, Mudavadi Chased Like Stray Dogs As Campaigns Turn Chaotic

Kalonzo

Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula on Sunday 11 had to run for cover after being pelted with stones during a campaign rally in Makueni county.

The One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principles alongside Cyrus Jirongo were in the county to campaign for Eshio Mwaiwa eying the MCA seat for Nguu/Masumba ward in the forthcoming October 14 by-election.

The seat fell vacant after the death of the late Harrison Ngui who died in a road accident early this year.

The three kicked off their campaign in Mukuyuni in Kaiti constituency where they pulled a mammoth crowd as thousands showed up.

The trio however had to seek cover after landing in their second stopover in Kikumini where they met a hostile crowd.

READ ALSO: Walking Millionaires! The Heft Amount Kenyans Nurses Will Pocket After Landing In UK End Of This Month

They were chased by the crowd which was chanting Timothy Maneno, another candidate of the Nguu/Masumba ward by-election.

Maneno is allied to Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana who enjoys massive support in Kikumini area.

The clash forced the politicians to drive off without holding a rally in the area as stones fly by injuring some of the residents in the campaign.

Nguu/Masumba ward by-election is turning out to be a supremacy battle between Kalonzo and Makueni governor Kibwana in Ukambani politics.

