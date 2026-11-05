Kalonzo, Muturi and Wamalwa Attacked in Migori

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa were attacked on Thursday while holding a rally in Migori town.

The three leaders were addressing supporters when suspected goons began pelting their motorcade with stones.

Police officers were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy crowd, forcing the leaders to cut short their rally.

In a statement, Muturi condemned the attack and accused Suna East MP Junet Mohamed of orchestrating the incident.

“The attack on us in Migori Town by goons sent by Junet Mohammed is a blatant act of political intolerance and an assault on our democratic freedoms. It is deeply disturbing that, instead of engaging in democratic competition, some political actors resort to violence and intimidation to silence opposing voices,” he stated.

The former CS maintained that the leaders would not be intimidated, vowing to continue holding rallies across the country ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. We will not surrender the democratic space that Kenyans fought so hard to secure. Our right to engage with the people, speak against injustice and offer alternative leadership is guaranteed by the Constitution,” he stated.

Muturi further called for action against those responsible for the attack, insisting that political violence should not be tolerated.

“I strongly condemn this political thuggery and demand accountability for those behind it. Kenya cannot afford to normalise violence as a tool of political mobilisation,” he added.