Kalonzo Orders Wiper MPs To Reject ODM CS Nominees During Vetting

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has directed Wiper Members of Parliament to reject ODM-nominated Cabinet Secretaries during vetting.

Speaking on Sunday, July 28 during a church service in Mwingi North, Kalonzo said that ODM had announced that the four nominated Cabinet Ministers were joining President William Ruto’s government in their individual capacities.

“I have given directions as the party leader to Wiper Members of Parliament that the names of the four people when brought to parliament for vetting, Wiper members vote No,” he directed.

The former vice president also asked ODM MPs to follow suit if their four members were indeed appointed to the cabinet against party wishes.

“If the ODM MPs will vote ‘yes’ to accept the CSs, then Kenyans will believe that they were lied to,” Kalonzo remarked.

President Ruto on Wednesday nominated four key members of the Orange Democratic Movement as part of his new broad-based cabinet.

The four are Hassan Joho(Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSME Development), John Mbadi (National Treasury), and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum).

The ODM party distanced itself from the nominations, insisting that the four had accepted the slots in their individual capacities and that the party had not been consulted.

“Our ODM priorities have never changed. We are a pro-people party. The nominees do not have the blessings of the party. The proposition that we gave a party is that they are going to join the government in their individual capacities and we don’t begrudge them. I wish them well,” ODM SG Edwin Sifuna stated.

The nominees will be vetted by the National Assembly’s Appointments Committee from next week.

