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Kalonzo Rejects Calls to Join Ruto Camp

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by a section of leaders to join hands with President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Sunday, November 1, Kalonzo said the Ruto administration has too much negativity in its hands for him to work with it.

“No, thank you. I cannot join hands with predators. You have done so much damage to millions of Kenyans. Many Kenyans are suffering under this administration; what am I joining you to do? Thank you, but no!” Kalonzo stated.

This comes after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi urged Kalonzo Musyoka to join the Broad-based Government after he was heckled during a Linda Mwananchi event.

CS Mbadi promised Kalonzo better treatment and certainty that they will clinch the victory in the 2027 General Election.

“Kalonzo, when you were elected, Sifuna was just five years old, yet now he is disrespecting you. Leave them and join us so that we can form government because I do not doubt that Ruto will be re-elected,” The Treasury CS said.

Meanwhile, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told President Ruto’s allies to stop wooing Kalonzo into government.

Speaking in Kikuyu constituency on Sunday, Gachagua dismissed efforts by broad-based leaders to convince Kalonzo to abandon the opposition, saying the former vice president was not interested in joining the administration.

“I have seen people in government trying very hard to woo Kalonzo, telling him to join them because he will not get anything in the opposition. They want to make him think that he will get the running mate slot. Who can believe that?” he posed.

Gachagua urged Ruto’s allies to stop making appeals to Kalonzo, saying the Wiper leader had already made up his mind to remain in the opposition.

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