Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kalonzo Vows To Challenge JKIA Takeover By Adani In Court

By

Published

Kalonzo B og image

Kalonzo

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to move to court to file a lawsuit blocking the takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Group.

Speaking on Sunday, Kalonzo expressed concern about the secrecy surrounding the deal worth $1.3 billion, saying it appeared to benefit only a few government officials at the expense of Kenyan taxpayers.

“The government’s decision not to release the Adani deal documents is deeply worrying and smacks of dishonesty,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President noted that the opacity of the agreements has made many Kenyans, including himself, nervous about the implications of the deal.

Kalonzo also claimed that Kenyans stand to lose billions of shillings while only a few individuals benefit and that the Adani concession could result in significant financial losses for the country.

The Azimio principal announced he intends to go to court on Monday to stop the deal from going ahead.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Law Society of Kenya have already moved to court to stop the deal, arguing that leasing a strategic and profitable JKIA to a private entity is irrational.

The Adani group submitted a proposal on 1 March 2024 to take over the operation and management of JKIA.

The government in June approved the relevant aviation policy, giving Adani a head start on the planned expansion of JKIA.

The privatization deal, which would give Adani control of the airport for 30 years, sparked widespread public outrage over its secrecy and potential consequences.

The contract includes the construction of power transmission lines and the expansion of the airport, including a new terminal.

Also Read: Aaron Cheruiyot Clarifies Reports Of Brokering JKIA-Adani Deal

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020