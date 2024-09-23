Kalonzo Vows To Challenge JKIA Takeover By Adani In Court

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has threatened to move to court to file a lawsuit blocking the takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Group.

Speaking on Sunday, Kalonzo expressed concern about the secrecy surrounding the deal worth $1.3 billion, saying it appeared to benefit only a few government officials at the expense of Kenyan taxpayers.

“The government’s decision not to release the Adani deal documents is deeply worrying and smacks of dishonesty,” Kalonzo said.

The former Vice President noted that the opacity of the agreements has made many Kenyans, including himself, nervous about the implications of the deal.

Kalonzo also claimed that Kenyans stand to lose billions of shillings while only a few individuals benefit and that the Adani concession could result in significant financial losses for the country.

The Azimio principal announced he intends to go to court on Monday to stop the deal from going ahead.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Law Society of Kenya have already moved to court to stop the deal, arguing that leasing a strategic and profitable JKIA to a private entity is irrational.

The Adani group submitted a proposal on 1 March 2024 to take over the operation and management of JKIA.

The government in June approved the relevant aviation policy, giving Adani a head start on the planned expansion of JKIA.

The privatization deal, which would give Adani control of the airport for 30 years, sparked widespread public outrage over its secrecy and potential consequences.

The contract includes the construction of power transmission lines and the expansion of the airport, including a new terminal.

