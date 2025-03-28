Connect with us

News

Kalonzo Writes To President Ruto, Raila Over IEBC Reconstitution

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has written to President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga demanding consultations before the appointment of commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In a letter on Friday, March 28, Kalonzo claimed that the opposition has been sidelined from the reconstitution of the electoral body after ODM and UDA agreed to work together.

“I firmly believe that UDA and ODM, now aligned on one side, should engage in discussions with those of us in the Opposition to ensure a balanced and inclusive process. This position is informed by the Principles of Checks and Balances, Good Governance, and Sound Public Policy,” read the letter in part.

Kalonzo warned that having a partisan commission would pose risks to the stability of the country, given the violence that had been witnessed in past elections.

“Such an approach would also revive the dangerous precedent that contributed to the disputed elections and the Post-Election Violence of 2007/08. This kind of politics risks plunging the nation into turmoil, jeopardizing the well-being of the people of Kenya, and testing our national unity and statehood,” the former Vice President stated.

Kalonzo noted that a consultation meeting between UDA, ODM, and the opposition parties would enhance public confidence in the new IEBC commission.

“For avoidance of doubt, should the UDA/ODM Alliance proceed with appointment of the IEBC chairperson and commissioners without the meaningful participation of the Opposition, such an action will be deemed as an attempt to establish a partisan electoral body and pre-rig the next elections,” Kalonzo added.

His letter to Ruto and Raila comes at a time when the IEBC Selection panel is conducting interviews for commissioners of the electoral body.

The panel has already concluded interviews for the chairperson of the IEBC position.

Anne Amadi, Charles Nyachae Shortlisted For IEBC Chairperson Position

