KANU Announces Stand On The Plot To Impeachment DP Gachagua

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) party has weighed in on the alleged plans to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement on Thursday, the KANU party said the country has other problems to deal with, suggesting that calls for Gachagua’s impeachment are unnecessary.

“The KANU Party is abreast of the recent threats of impeachment against Deputy President Hon. Rigathi Gachagua by a segment of legislators, citing alleged gross misconduct that undermines the dignity of his office.

“While we respect the role of impeachment as a crucial tool for parliamentary oversight, our nation is currently facing pressing issues that demand urgent legislative attention and vigilance,” read the statement in part.

The Independence Party pointed out that the country cannot be preoccupied with the impeachment of DP Gachagua as the country stares at significant failures in public policy decisions, including the potential takeover of key strategic national assets, such as JKIA, by the Adani Group, failed funding model for tertiary education, and the public healthcare system.

Further, KANU mentioned that if the DP was impeached by parliament, the president should also be sent away as they were elected together.

“If parliament decides to pursue impeachment, it should be of both the President and the Deputy President, having been elected as a package, for the executive’s continued malfeasance,” the Gideon Moi-led party stated.

DP Gachagus is being accused of gross misconduct, which is said to undermine the dignity of his office.

In a televised interview at his official residence in Karen on Friday last week, Gachagua appeared resigned to his fate, saying he would face impeachment if it came and if those behind it had issues with him that were constitutional and met the threshold.

“If members of Parliament are persuaded, intimidated, coerced, to remove me from office, so be it. The matter ends there, it’s that simple,” he stated.

