KANU Clarifies Viral Video of Gideon Moi Pledging Support for Government

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has clarified that its leader, Gideon Moi, is not interested in supporting the current government.

In a statement on Thirsday, KANU dismissed a viral video that suggests the former Baringo Senator is backing the current regime.

The independence party said the clip was originally recorded during the 2021 funeral of the late Hosea Kiplagat.

“Our attention has been drawn to a misleading video clip that has resurfaced on social media, falsely suggesting that Hon. Gideon Moi is currently aligning himself with the current regime.

“The clip in question, recorded during the funeral of the late Hosea Kiplagat in 2021, has been stripped of its proper context and paired with a distorted transcription to deliberately mislead the public,” read the statement in part.

The party said the timing of the video’s circulation is suspicious, noting it comes as the government faces declining public trust.

“The calculated timing of this shallow and futile misinformation campaign to dupe the public is telling. It comes at a time when the government is rapidly losing public trust and grasping at anything, including fabricating alliances where none exist,” KANU stated.

Further, the party said that its leader has no desire to support the Ruto government, adding that any major political decisions, including alliances, must be made through official party structures.

“We wish to set the record straight that Hon. Gideon Moi has neither the desire nor the inclination to support this regime. Fundamental decisions about political alliances are sanctioned through structured party processes, collectively by the leadership and membership of the party.

“Until such a time that the party leadership and membership make a determination on our next political course and affiliation, Hon. Gideon Moi stays put,” KANU added.

Also Read: Gideon Moi Breaks Silence On Finance Bill 2023 After Passage In National Assembly