KANU Moves To Court Of Appeal After Losing KICC Land

The Kenya African National Union (KANU) has announced it would move to the Court of Appeal after the High Court ruled that the KICC land belongs to the government.

Justice Jacqueline Mogeni on Monday said the KICC land was illegally and unlawfully acquired by KANU.

She revoked the title deed issued to KANU and declared that the land belongs to the Ministry of Tourism.

The High Court Judge questioned how late President Daniel Arap Moi was allocated the land that was surveyed and allotted for public use.

She also observed that KANU did not in evidence present the procedure of how public land was alienated and then allocated to the chairman of a political party.

However, KANU said they were disappointed by the judgment delivered and directed their legal team to file a notice of appeal.

“The party has already instructed its legal team to file a notice of appeal with immediate effect as the party combs through the substance of the judgment to issue a comprehensive statement in due course,” KANU’s statement read in part.

KANU argued that the allocation of the parcel of land was procedurally effected under the previous constitution.

“Therefore, we insist on our position that the Kenya African National Union is the legitimate and bona fide owner of the said parcel of land,” KANU stated.

KANU was allocated the land on May 10, 1969, by the commissioner of lands and acquired the title of the land on May 25, 1989.

However, On February 11, 2003, the Independence Party was kicked out of the land through an executive order by the late President Mwai Kibaki.

KANU moved to the environment and land court in 2020 seeking to reclaim the premium piece of land.

