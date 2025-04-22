Kariobangi North MCA Joel Munuve Dies

Kariobangi North Member of County Assembly (MCA) Joel Munuve has passed away.

Munuve died on Tuesday, April 2,2 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kiambu.

His death was confirmed by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ngondi, who said the MCA was heading to his office in the CBD when he developed chest pains.

“The leadership of the County Assembly of Nairobi is deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of one of our members, Joel Munuve, who is the elected member up to date for Kariobangi North ward,” the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker stated.

President William Ruto mourned Munuve as a bold and enterprising leader who served the people of Kariobangi North with dedication.

“Mheshimiwa Joel Munuve was a bold, vocal, and enterprising leader who served the people of Kariobangi North with focus and dedication. He was hardworking, progressive, and with fresh ideas that changed the lives of many people.

“We pray for the family, the people of Kariobangi North, and the Nairobi County Assembly at this moment,” Ruto said.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja eulogized the Kariobangi North MCA as a dedicated and passionate servant of the people.

“Munuve was a dedicated and passionate servant of the people, a leader who carried the hopes and aspirations of his constituents with unwavering commitment.

“His voice in the Nairobi City County Assembly was firm and always grounded in the pursuit of better service delivery and dignity for the residents of Kariobangi North,” he stated.

During his tenure, Munuve championed youth and women’s programs and pushed for better service delivery in the informal settlements.

In 2023, Munuve made headlines after he initiated a campaign to collect signatures for the impeachment of Governor Sakaja.

