Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Kariobangi North MCA Joel Munuve Dies

By

Published

File image of Joel Munuve

File image of Joel Munuve

Kariobangi North Member of County Assembly (MCA) Joel Munuve has passed away.

Munuve died on Tuesday, April 2,2 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kiambu.

His death was confirmed by Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Kennedy Ngondi, who said the MCA was heading to his office in the CBD when he developed chest pains.

“The leadership of the County Assembly of Nairobi is deeply saddened to announce the untimely passing of one of our members, Joel Munuve, who is the elected member up to date for Kariobangi North ward,” the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker stated.

President William Ruto mourned Munuve as a bold and enterprising leader who served the people of Kariobangi North with dedication.

“Mheshimiwa Joel Munuve was a bold, vocal, and enterprising leader who served the people of Kariobangi North with focus and dedication. He was hardworking, progressive, and with fresh ideas that changed the lives of many people.

“We pray for the family, the people of Kariobangi North, and the Nairobi County Assembly at this moment,” Ruto said.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja eulogized the Kariobangi North MCA as a dedicated and passionate servant of the people.

“Munuve was a dedicated and passionate servant of the people, a leader who carried the hopes and aspirations of his constituents with unwavering commitment.

“His voice in the Nairobi City County Assembly was firm and always grounded in the pursuit of better service delivery and dignity for the residents of Kariobangi North,” he stated.

During his tenure, Munuve championed youth and women’s programs and pushed for better service delivery in the informal settlements.

In 2023, Munuve made headlines after he initiated a campaign to collect signatures for the impeachment of Governor Sakaja.

Also Read: State House Responds To Claims Of Mungiki Being Used For Mobilization In Ruto’s Mt Kenya Tour

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021