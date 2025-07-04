Karua Slams Police Over Move To Summon Ndiangui Kinyagia

The People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader, Martha Karua, has criticised the move by the National Police Service (NPS) to summon Ndiangui Kinyagia.

In a statement on Thursday, July 3, Karua said the matter is still before the court and that the police should wait until a verdict is delivered.

Karua told NPS that they should direct any facts in their possession to the court by way of affidavit as directed.

“This is not even funny, the matter is subjudice. We shall conclude which way after full information. You remain a suspect until the court pronounces itself on the matter.

“Whatever facts in your possession should be directed to the court by way of affidavits as directed,” Karua stated.

On Thursday, NPS said Kinyagia is a person of interest to the police and directed him to appear before the DCI to record a statement.

“Ndiangui Kinyagia had been reported missing, and information circulating on social as well as mainstream media accused the Police Service of allegedly abducting him. Nonetheless, he remains a person of interest to the police and is hereby urged to present himself to the DCI Headquarters to record a statement,” read part of the NPS statement.

The Service reiterated its earlier response that Ndiangui Kinyagia was not in police custody and warned the public against going into hiding and claiming they have been abducted.

“We take great exception to the emerging trend whereby individuals feign abduction and provide false information to the police, intending to generate a misleading narrative that exploits public outrage and sensational headlines, thereby distorting the truth rather than focusing on justice,” NPS added.

