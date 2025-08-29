Karura Forest Faces Uncertainty as State Takes Over Revenue Collection

Nairobi’s Karura Forest, one of the capital’s most treasured green spaces, was thrown into turmoil on Thursday morning after the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) abruptly directed that all gate entry, parking, and service payments be made exclusively through the government’s eCitizen platform.

The directive, announced on August 28 via KFS social media, takes effect immediately and requires visitors to use the official eCitizen Paybill number 222222. KFS explained that the move aligns with a wider government plan to onboard all public services onto eCitizen in order to improve transparency, security, and efficiency. President William Ruto has previously championed the platform, saying in 2023 that centralizing payments would “curb corruption and strengthen accountability.”

The eCitizen platform, launched in 2014 by Webmasters Kenya, has since grown to host over 22,000 government services and boasts more than 13 million active users.

The shift, however, has ignited intense backlash from the Friends of Karura Forest (FKF), the community trust that has co-managed the forest for more than a decade. Videos from the scene on Kiambu Road show agitated FKF members and local residents protesting, accusing the government of forcefully seizing revenue streams without consultation.

“Unfortunately, the FKF was not informed of this significant decision, which will disrupt our operations,” the trust said in a statement. “The government has taken control of forest income without prior notice or alternative financing for staff and service contracts, effective today.”

An FKF official who spoke to Citizen Tv on condition of anonymity warned that staff salaries, contractor payments, and daily operations were now at risk. “We fear this decision could undo decades of conservation work,” the official said.

The Green Belt Movement (GBM) has also condemned the move, saying it undermines the Karura Forest Management Plan (2021–2041), a legally recognized framework that guarantees joint management between KFS and community groups.

“To dismantle this model and forcefully take over Karura is to undo decades of hard work, community investment, and national pride,” GBM said in a statement. “We urge the government to halt these unlawful actions and remind Kenyans of Prof. Wangari Maathai’s historic struggle to protect Karura.”

GBM further linked the move to ongoing legal disputes, including its recent successful case against the excision of 51.64 acres of Karura for road expansion.

Before the partnership with FKF, Karura was plagued by insecurity, illegal logging, and encroachment. Community co-management has since transformed it into a safe haven of biodiversity, attracting over 70,000 monthly visitors for jogging, cycling, and picnics.

KFS, however, has downplayed concerns, insisting that “all other activities and services in Karura Forest will continue as usual” and that collaboration with the Community Forest Association remains intact.

Still, the clash exposes a broader tension between government centralization and community-led conservation, raising key questions about the sustainability of Kenya’s public forests when long-standing partnerships are overridden.