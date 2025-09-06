Connect with us

Karura Forest Takeover Fuels Uproar Over Wangari Maathai’s Legacy

Karura Forest Indigenous tree cover
Nairobi’s cherished Karura Forest, a global symbol of community led conservation, has been drive into a fierce dispute following the Kenya Forest Service’s (KFS) unilateral decision to seize control of its management and revenue collection. The move, announced on August 28, 2025, has ignited widespread alarm among conservationists, civic leaders, and the Friends of Karura Forest (FKF), the community association that has jointly managed the sanctuary for over 15 years.

The new directive requires all payments for entry, annual passes, parking, and other services to be processed exclusively through the government’s eCitizen platform. Implemented abruptly on August 29, it also came with steep fee hikes adult entry rising from Ksh100 to Ksh174 and children’s from Ksh50 to Ksh116. FKF argues this violates a 20-year joint management agreement, stripping them of their main revenue stream and threatening conservation programs, staff salaries, and maintenance.

Wanjira Mathai, daughter of Nobel Laureate Wangari Maathai, condemned the move in a strongly worded statement:
“Karura belongs to the people. This takeover not only sidelines the Friends of Karura Forest but dishonours the very communities who have nurtured this sanctuary with love, vigilance, and generational care. We have to protect Karura, if for nothing else, then for Wangari Maathai’s legacy. She shed literally blood, sweat, and tears to secure this green haven. Today, a careless, and frankly greedy, regime is again opening the door to theft and degradation.”

Karura Forest Takeover

FKF Board Member Prof. Karanja Njoroge underscored the financial strain, warning that without joint revenue management, critical conservation efforts could collapse. “We have signed agreements, and we’ll go to court. The only place you can run when you are under attack is the judicial system, which can examine the investments we’ve made; our blood, work, sweat, and money,” he stated. FKF has since filed an urgent petition, with a hearing set for September 22, 2025.

KFS has defended its actions as a move to improve transparency and accountability, citing an audit that allegedly revealed financial irregularities under FKF. Chief Conservator of Forests Alex Lemarkoko dismissed fears of disruption, insisting staff and visitors would not be affected. He also defended ongoing infrastructure works, saying tarmac roads only connect facilities and do not cut into the woodland.

The legal battle now brewing underscores a wider national debate: how to balance centralized revenue collection with the proven success of community led conservation. For many Kenyans, Karura is more than a forest it is a living testament to Wangari Maathai’s struggle, a symbol of resistance and hope, and a reminder of what collective action can achieve.

As Wanjira Mathai concluded: “Karura is not just trees… it’s the power of the people. Let’s not let it slip away again.”

