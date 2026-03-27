Katwa Kigen Among Five Candidates Shortlisted for Supreme Court Judge Position

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has shortlisted five candidates for appointment to the position of Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

In a notice on Friday, March 27, JSC said the position attracted a total of six applications by the February 17 deadline.

After reviewing the submissions for compliance and completeness, the JSC narrowed down the list to five candidates who will now proceed to the interview stage.

The shortlisted candidates include: Court of Appeal judge Justice Katwa Kigen, Anne Waceke Kiratu Makori, Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Justice Francis Kipruto Tuiyott, and Justice Abdullahi Mohammed Warsame.

The interviews will be conducted over two days, beginning Tuesday, April 28, 2026, and concluding on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Makori will be the first to face the panel at 9:00 a.m. on April 28, followed by Justice Katwa at 11:00 a.m. and Justice Sergon at 2:00 p.m. On the second day, Justice Tuiyott will appear at 9:00 a.m., with Justice Warsame scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

The commission also invited members of the public to submit any relevant information regarding the shortlisted candidates to aid in the selection process.

“Take note that the commission may interview any member of the Public who has submitted information on any of the shortlisted candidates, and such information shall be kept confidential,” JSC stated.

The vacancy at the Supreme Court arose following the death of Justice Mohamed Ibrahim, who passed away on December 17 last year after a long illness.

The JSC advertised the position on January 27, with the application window closing on February 17, 2026.

The shortlist comes just weeks after Justice Katwa Kigen was appointed and sworn in as a Judge of the Court of Appeal.

Previously, Katwa has represented President William Ruto in high-profile cases, including the International Criminal Court (ICC).