Kawira Mwangaza Impeached As Meru Governor

The Senate has upheld the impeachment of Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Mwangaza was accused on grounds of gross violation of the constitution, misconduct, and abuse of office.

In the first count of gross violation of the constitution and other laws 26 senators voted to uphold the charge, 14 senators abstained while four voted in her favour.

In the second charge of gross misconduct against Governor Kawira, 26 senators voted yes, 2 voted no, and 14 abstained.

On the charge of abuse of office, 27 senators voted against Mwangaza, 1 voted No while 14 abstained.

Following the vote, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced that Mwangaza ceases to hold the office of the Meru Governor.

“Pursuant to Article 181 of the Constitution, Section 33 of County Government Act and Standing Order 86 of the Senate Standing Orders, the Senate has resolved to remove from office by impeachment Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, the Governor of Meru County and the governor accordingly ceases to hold office,” Speaker Kingi said.

Governor Mwangaza had previously appeared in the Senate on two occasion and survived the impeachment in both times.

The first impeachment hearing was heard and determined by a committee but the second and third went the plenary way.

Mwangaza’s removal comes days after The Meru County Assembly voted to her for the third time in less than two years.

In a vote on August 8, 49 out of 69 MCAs voted in favor of Governor Mwangaza’s impeachment while 17 voted No.

Three Meru MCAs on the other hand did not vote during the impeachment motion

Following Mwanga’s removal, Meru Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma will now take over as the Governor for the remaining part of the term.

