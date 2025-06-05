Kazi Mtaani Returns Creating 113,000 Youth Jobs for Climate and Road Rescue

KDRTV News – Nairobi: To tackle youth unemployment and strengthen climate resilience, the Government of Kenya relaunched its flagship Kazi Mtaani programme under the new banner “Climate Workx”. From June 3, 2025, over 113,000 young Kenyans aged 18–35 will be engaged in manual and semi-skilled tasks across 46 counties.

Participants fall into two categories: General Workers and Supervisors. General Workers will clear vegetation, repair roads, unclog drainage systems, and maintain public spaces alongside Kenya Forest Service tree-planting drives. Supervisors prioritizing ex-NYS recruits will oversee daily operations, manage tools, and submit progress reports to KeRRA/KURA engineers and NGAO officers. Both cadres earn daily stipends via M-Pesa: KES 500 for General Workers and KES 580 for Supervisors, paid after every 10-day work cycle.

Aligned with national equity goals, the scheme mandates a 50:50 gender balance and reserves 30% of slots for persons with disabilities. Households may nominate only one member to widen community benefits. During rest periods, participants attend sessions on patriotism, health, financial literacy, and climate change led by local administrators and NGOs embedding national values and life skills that endure beyond the work cycle.

Applications opened on June 3 via a mobile-friendly government portal. Young Kenyans must submit personal details including: ID number, gender, ward, and disability status to be shortlisted by Assistant Chiefs and Nyumba Kumi leaders at village barazas, radio stations, and door-to-door campaigns.

By putting together infrastructure maintenance with environmental stewardship, Climate Workx revives communities while forging a generation of civically engaged, skilled youth.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/president-ruto-announces-return-of-kazi-mtaani-programme/