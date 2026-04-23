KCAA Announces Changes in Leadership as Emile Arao Exits

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has announced a leadership transition following the exit of its Director General, Emile Arao.

In a statement on Thursday, April 23, KCAA said Arao’s contract with the authority ended on April 22, 2026.

“The Board of Directors of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority wishes to inform stakeholders and the public of a leadership transition within the Authority.

“The employment contract of the Director General, Emile Arao, came to an end on the 22nd April 2026, marking the completion of his tenure. The Board acknowledges with appreciation his service and contribution during his time in office,” read the statement in part.

Consequently, the KCAA board appointed Nicholas Bodo as Acting Director General of the authority.

Bodo is expected to provide leadership and ensure continuity of operations as the authority begins the process of recruiting a substantive Director General.

“He will provide leadership and ensure continuity of operations as the Authority undertakes the process of recruiting a substantive Director General,” KCAA stated.

The authority assured the public that the recruitment process of the next director general will be conducted through an open, transparent, and competitive framework in line with established governance procedures.

Further, KCAA assured stakeholders and the public that its operations will remain uninterrupted during the transition period.

“The Authority remains fully operational and committed to its mandate of ensuring safe, secure, and efficient civil aviation services. Stakeholders are assured of uninterrupted service delivery during this transition period,” the statement concluded.

KCAA is a state corporation of Kenya that is responsible for regulating the aviation industry in Kenya and for providing air navigation services in the Kenya flight region.