KCB Group Posts Ksh24.4 Billion Profit in Q1 2026

KCB Group PLC has recorded a profit of Ksh 24.4 billion in profit before tax for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, KCB said the profit represents a 15.3% growth, compared to Ksh 21.2 billion in a similar period last year.

The Bank attributed the strong performance in the first quarter of 226 to a growth of 8.5 percent in total operating income

“The improved performance, amid a difficult operating environment, was driven by an 8.5% growth in total operating income to KShs. 53.6 billion, which mostly streamed from growth in interest-bearing assets, offsetting the decline in Net Interest Margin.

“The sustained rate cuts by regulators in the region saw a drop in asset yield across all our markets in the period under review,” KCB said.

The Group’s balance sheet stood at Ksh 2.3 trillion, expanding 10.8% on the back of increased customer activity across key business segments, which pushed customer deposits upwards by 15.7%, excluding the impact of NBK, which the Group divested from in May 2025, year-on-year growth in pre-tax profit and operating income stood at 17% and 16%, respectively.

Subsidiaries excluding KCB Bank Kenya maintained strong performance, with their profit before tax making up 29.5%of the overall Group earnings and 31.5% of the Group balance sheet.

The three non-banking subsidiaries sustained their PBT contribution: KCB Bancassurance Intermediary (Ksh209M), KCB Investment Bank (Ksh274M), and KCB Asset Management (Ksh64M).

“Despite the challenging operating environment, we delivered solid growth driven by disciplined execution, continued investment in digital innovation, and our unwavering commitment to providing financing that catalyzes economic transformation across the region. We continued to optimize our regional footprint and scale to best serve our customers and create sustainable shareholder value,” said KCB Group CEO, Paul Russo.

“While economic activity in East Africa remained resilient, we continued to see the impact of the Middle East conflict on economies, with a likely ripple effect of depressed credit demand, increased credit risk, and lower remittance receipts, and on deposits,” he added.