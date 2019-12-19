Connect with us
 

KCSE 2019: Maranda Takes 618 Candidates to University

maranda
Maranda School Gate

Maranda School has once again cemented its place as one of the best schools in Kenya after 618 candidates scored a mean grade of c+ and above, which is the minimum university entry grade.

Though the school was not in the top 10 best-ranked schools nationally, Maranda had 705 candidates sitting this year’s exam. This is double the number of candidates in some of the schools in the top 10.

19 candidates scored straight As, while 142 had A-. The school also had 156 B+. Only 86 candidates had grade C Plain and below.

Maranda Principal Edwin Nemachanja said the huge number of candidates had an effect on their mean score which was an impressive 8.9.

“We had a record 705 candidates. It is very difficult to get to the top because of the large number of candidates,” said Mr Namachanga.

“We expected to be among the best. Last year, we had a candidate in the Top Ten best performers. We will give a comprehensive analysis after getting all the results,”  he added.

In the results released on Wednesday, Education CS George Magoha recognized one of Maranda’s candidates Kore Ruto, who was ranked as the best candidates in the underage category. Magoha even joked that he didn’t expect someone so young to survive at Maranda.

Despite the impressive results, the schools is struggling with poor infrastructure. The school has more than 3000 candidates but they are using a dining hall build in 1945.

This year, Maranda celebrated 10 years of academic excellence. The school boasts of several successful old boys among them ODM leader Raila Odinga and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

