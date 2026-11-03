KCSE Candidate Dies in Homa Bay After Sitting First Papers

The death of a 17-year-old KCSE candidate in Homa Bay and the alleged murder of an 18-year-old student in Siaya have cast a shadow over the ongoing national examinations, with both families mourning the loss of daughters who had hoped to complete their secondary education.

The two incidents were reported as candidates across the country sat the second day of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) written examinations on Tuesday, November 3.

In Homa Bay, 17-year-old Conjestina Achieng, a Form Four student at Alaru Central Mixed Senior School in Rachuonyo West Sub-County, died on Monday evening after developing severe chest pains hours after sitting her first two examination papers.

Her teachers reportedly noticed that she was unwell during the examinations and contacted her parents. Her father, David Ogweno, said the school principal called him to attend to his daughter after her condition deteriorated.

“Her condition worsened rapidly. We rushed her to Termary Hospital but unfortunately she passed away. It is very painful,” he said

Her mother, Pamela Atieno, said the teenager had complained of chest pains since the previous week and that she had bought her over-the-counter medicine to help her sit the examinations.

“She complained of chest pains, and I bought her some over-the-counter medicine to relieve the pain so she could sit for the national exams. I was later called and told she could no longer continue,” Atieno said.

The family said Achieng had hoped to become a lawyer. Her teachers described her as a disciplined and well-behaved student. Her body was taken to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

In Siaya, police are detaining a middle-aged man identified as Dancun Ochieng over the alleged killing of 18-year-old Vivian Adhiambo in Powo village.

Neighbours reportedly discovered the student’s mutilated body at her parents’ home. Her brother, Ben Otieno, said Vivian attended Ndhene Secondary School and was expected to sit the KCSE examinations.

“Vivian was studying at Ndhene Secondary School and was supposed to sit her examinations. She was a humble child. These killings have become too common in our area. We are asking the government to help us investigate and find a way to end this,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Bungoma arrested a 24-year-old Kibabii University student, John Opiyo, over suspected examination malpractice. He was allegedly found with 2026 KCSE examination papers shared through Telegram before he could distribute them to others.

Bungoma County Police Commander Omar Rero said the student was arrested on Monday evening and was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The incidents come as 1,048,355 candidates undertake the national examinations, which began on November 2 and are scheduled to end on November 20.