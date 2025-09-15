KDF Announces Nationwide Recruitment Drive

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment drive set to take place in October 2025.

In a public notice on Sunday, September 14, KDF said it is seeking to recruit General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduates), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/women, and Defence Forces Constables.

KDF noted that the month-long exercise will be carried out nationwide to provide qualified Kenyans with an opportunity to join the service.

“The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is pleased to announce to the public the recruitment of General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduates), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, Tradesmen/women and Defence Forces Constables, which is scheduled to take place in the month of October 2025,” read the notice in part.

Prospective candidates wishing to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) must fulfill a set of conditions and academic qualifications.

First, applicants must be Kenyan citizens and holders of a valid National Identity (ID) card. They are required to present their original documents along with four copies each of their National ID card, KRA PIN certificate, and academic certificates.

Age requirements vary depending on the recruitment category. Candidates for GSO Cadets, both Regular and Graduate, as well as General Duty Recruits, must be between 18 and 26 years old.

Specialist Officers and Tradesmen or women should not be above 30 years of age, while Chaplains and Imams must be under the age of 39. All applicants must also have a clean criminal record.

In terms of physical qualifications, male candidates must be at least 1.60 meters (5 feet 3 inches) tall and weigh no less than 54.55 kilograms (120 pounds). Female candidates must meet a minimum height of 1.52 meters (5 feet) and a minimum weight of 50 kilograms (110 pounds). Additionally, the Body Mass Index (BMI) for all candidates must be below 30. Female applicants are required not to be pregnant at the time of recruitment and throughout the entire training period.

For Specialist Officers and Tradesmen or women, a minimum of two years of professional practice in their respective fields is mandatory, counted from the date of registration with the relevant regulatory or statutory body in Kenya.

Candidates interested in being regular General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets must have attained a minimum mean grade of B (Plain) in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with at least a C+ (Plus) in English, Mathematics, and one science subject.

Successful applicants in this category will undergo a three-year training program, culminating in the award of a Bachelor of Science degree in Defence and Security Studies.

Specialist Officers are also required to meet the minimum qualifications for GSO Cadets – Regular and must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution. They must also be registered with the relevant regulatory or statutory body, where applicable, in line with the advertised vacancies.

However, Chaplains and Imams are exempted from the Bachelor’s degree requirement. Instead, they must have a minimum mean grade of C+ (Plus) in KCSE, along with the specific qualifications outlined under the vacancies section. The training period for Specialist Officers is six months.

