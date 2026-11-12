KDF Announces Nationwide Recruitment

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise targeting General Service Officers (GSO) Cadets, Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits, and Tradesmen and women.

In a notice on Thursday, November 12, KDF said the exercise will take place at designated centres across the country from December 14 to December 28, 2026.

“The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is pleased to announce to the public the upcoming recruitment of General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets (Regular and Graduates), Specialist Officers, General Duty Recruits and Tradesmen/women, which is scheduled to take place in the month of December 2026,” the statement read in part.

KDF set December 12, 2026, as the deadline for online applications for GSO cadets, specialist officers and tradesmen and women.

Interested candidates in these categories are required to submit their applications through the official KDF recruitment portal.

Shortlisted applicants will be notified through the Ministry of Defence website and print media between December 21 and December 25, 2026.

KDF also outlined several general requirements for candidates seeking to join the military.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens, possess a valid Kenyan National Identity Card, and have no criminal record.

Candidates must also present their original identification and academic documents alongside four copies each of their National ID, KRA PIN certificate, and academic certificates.

Candidates must also meet the prescribed physical and medical standards. The minimum height requirement is 1.60 metres for men and 1.52 metres for women, while the minimum weight is 54.55kg for men and 50kg for women.

Applicants must have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of between 18.5 and 30.0. Female candidates must not be pregnant during recruitment or throughout the training period.

The academic requirements differ depending on the position applicants intend to pursue.

Regular GSO cadets must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of B (Plain), with at least C+ in English, Mathematics and one Science subject.

Successful candidates in this category will undergo three years of training, leading to a Bachelor of Science degree in Defence and Security Studies.

Graduate GSO cadets must meet the same KCSE requirements and hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university in a relevant discipline. Their training will last 15 months.

Specialist officers are required to possess a bachelor’s degree in their respective fields and meet the applicable professional registration requirements. Their training will take seven months.

For general duty recruits, applicants must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of D (Plain). Candidates who have completed National Youth Service (NYS) training will have an added advantage.

Tradesmen and women applying with diplomas must have at least a C- in KCSE and a relevant diploma or higher qualification from a recognised institution.

Certificate holders must have a minimum KCSE mean grade of D+ and a relevant certificate accompanied by a Government Trade Test Grade II or Craft II qualification.