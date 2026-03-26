KDF Officers Among 6 Arrested Over Foiled Robbery Plot Targeting Senior Military Officer

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have foiled a planned robbery targeting a senior military officer in Kitengela.

In a statement on Thursday, DCI said detectives arrested six suspects, including Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) service members and civilian accomplices.

According to the DCI, the operation was triggered by credible intelligence received on Monday, March 23, indicating that a robbery was imminent.

Following the intel, detectives placed the suspects under close surveillance, monitoring their movements and preparations ahead of the planned attack.

On the D day, the suspects arrived in a black Toyota Harrier, while a Toyota Ractis remained nearby with a driver on standby.

A female suspect then alighted from the Harrier and approached the main gate under the pretext of seeking access.

Detectives, who had already secured the area, moved in and arrested her, prompting the swift interception of both vehicles by backup teams.

The six suspects include Charles Kiio Matata, a KDF sergeant stationed at Kahawa Garrison; David Ng’aa Mwangangi, a civilian mechanic attached to the KDF at Kahawa Barracks, and Samuel Agango Odoyo, a KDF service member currently on interdiction.

Also arrested were: Alex Mumo Kisilu of Umoja; Richard Mwania Muasya of Tala; and Stella Nzuki Mweni of Umoja Inner Core.

A search at the scene recovered items believed to have been intended for use in the robbery, including KDF jungle uniforms, military boots, a crowbar, a claw hammer, a knife, pliers, and multiple mobile phones.

The scene was processed, and investigations are ongoing to establish the full scope of the syndicate’s activities and possible links to other criminal incidents.

The six suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing before being arraigned in court to face the law.