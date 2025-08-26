KDF Officers Kill 5 Al Shabaab Militants in Boni Forest

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Special Forces officers have gunned down 5 Al-Shabaab militants during an operation inside the Boni Forest in Lamu County.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 26, KDF said the militants were gunned down during an intelligence-led patrol in Lacta Mangai inside Boni Forest.

“A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Special Forces team, while on an intelligence-led patrol in Lacta Mangai within the expansive Boni Forest, discovered and neutralised a makeshift al-Shabaab camp, killing 5 terrorists while others escaped with injuries,” read part of the statement.

During the operation, the KDF officers recovered of al-shabaab significant operational items, including AK-47 rifles, RPG launchers with warheads, rounds and ammunition, operational items including various materials used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), solar panels, tents, and other sundry items.

KDF further said the mission, part of the ongoing Operation Amani Boni (OAB) to restore lasting peace and security in the Boni region.

“Operation Amani (OAB) remains committed to restoring lasting peace and security in the Boni region, ensuring that families can live without fear,” KDF stated.

Additionally, KDF called on Kenyans to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to support the Operation Amani Boni mission.

This comes a month after elite forces from Kenya’s Special Operations Group (SOG) neutralised four Al-Shabaab militants in Garissa.

The militants were first spotted by a surveillance drone, after which SOG units tracked and engaged them, intelligence reports indicate, highlighting the government’s commitment to stabilizing the region.

A fierce exchange of fire ensued, resulting in four terrorists being eliminated. Recovered at the scene were AK-47 rifles, a PKM machine gun, multiple rounds of ammunition, and communication radios.

