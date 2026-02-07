KDF Soldier, Police Officer Among 3 Suspects Arrested Over Extortion

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with extorting money from unsuspecting bar owners and members of the public in Mtito Andei.

In a statement on Saturday Feburary 7, DCI said the three suspects were cruising through the township in a white Toyota Axio while demanding cash from unsuspecting victims.

According to DCI, nar owners were coerced into handing over their hard-earned money under threats and false claims of official power.

“Detectives have arrested three individuals accused of extorting money from unsuspecting bar owners and members of the public, moving like predators from one establishment to another.

“The trio was reported to be cruising through the township in a white Toyota Axio, flashing confidence and fear in equal measure, as they extorted bar owners’ hard-earned cash,” DCI stated.

Responding swiftly, detectives swooped in, arresting the suspects, identified as Samuel Ogando Odoyo, a member of the Kenya Defence Forces; Onyango Nelson Kasera, a police officer; and Joseph Mulwa Mwambi, a civilian.

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle they were using bore a fake registration number, with its true identity later established, raising suspicions of a coordinated criminal operation.

A search of the car unearthed a black pistol holster, a pair of handcuffs, and other items.

The suspects were taken into custody and later subjected to an identification parade, where the victims positively identified them.

The trio is now undergoing processing as detectives prepare to present them before the court.