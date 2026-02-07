Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KDF Soldier, Police Officer Among 3 Suspects Arrested Over Extortion

Published

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with extorting money from unsuspecting bar owners and members of the public in Mtito Andei.

In a statement on Saturday Feburary 7, DCI said the three suspects were cruising through the township in a white Toyota Axio while demanding cash from unsuspecting victims.

According to DCI, nar owners were coerced into handing over their hard-earned money under threats and false claims of official power.

“Detectives have arrested three individuals accused of extorting money from unsuspecting bar owners and members of the public, moving like predators from one establishment to another.

“The trio was reported to be cruising through the township in a white Toyota Axio, flashing confidence and fear in equal measure, as they extorted bar owners’ hard-earned cash,” DCI stated.

Responding swiftly, detectives swooped in, arresting the suspects, identified as Samuel Ogando Odoyo, a member of the Kenya Defence Forces; Onyango Nelson Kasera, a police officer; and Joseph Mulwa Mwambi, a civilian.

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle they were using bore a fake registration number, with its true identity later established, raising suspicions of a coordinated criminal operation.

A search of the car unearthed a black pistol holster, a pair of handcuffs, and other items.

The suspects were taken into custody and later subjected to an identification parade, where the victims positively identified them.

The trio is now undergoing processing as detectives prepare to present them before the court.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

2 Suspected Traffickers Arrested as Detectives Recover Heroin

Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and recovered 250 grams of heroin in Mombasa. In a statement on Tuesday, February...

4 days ago

News

DCI Detectives Recover 62 Stolen Phones during Raid in Kamukunji

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have intensified a nationwide crackdown on mobile phone theft, launching an all-out manhunt for receivers believed to...

January 31, 2026

News

Husband and Wife Charged Over Stealing Ksh22 Million from State Corporation

Detectives from the Investigations Bureau (IB) attached to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum have arraigned a husband and wife, along with an accomplice,...

January 29, 2026

News

7 Suspects Arrested in Nairobi as DCI Detectives Recover 150 Stolen Phones

A multi-agency team led by the DCI’s Operation Support Unit (OSU) has apprehended 7 suspects linked to mobile phone snatching and theft in Nairobi....

January 24, 2026