News

KDF Soldiers Now to Foot Their Own Lunch Bills as State Ends Subsidy Program

By

Published

KDF soldiers to pay for meals as State scraps food subsidy programme

Starting July 1, 2025, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers will bid farewell to the era of free lunches as the government fully rolls out a Pay-As-You-Eat (PAYE) system – effectively ending the exchequer-funded lunch subsidy that had long supported service members, especially those in lower ranks.

According to a Ministry of Defence (MOD) directive, soldiers will now either pay cash for meals served in military mess facilities or have the costs deducted directly from their salaries. This shift is part of broader fiscal reforms aimed at streamlining budget allocations, cutting public spending, and improving efficiency in resource utilization.

A letter from the Kenya Army Headquarters, dated June 23 and signed by Chief of Logistics Brigadier Eric Nzioki Kitusya, outlined the implementation plan. Units were instructed to request Ration Scale Four for 14 days starting July 1 to serve as “seed capital” for establishing a self-sustaining revolving fund to support the PAYE system.

The Ministry defends the move as a modernization effort, arguing that the previous system was inefficient, led to duplication of rations, encouraged long queues, and caused significant loss of man-hours. The new model, it says, will allow for more meal variety, convenience, and alignment with international military standards.

However, the rollout has raised concern among junior officers who heavily relied on the subsidized meals amidst a rising cost of living. Critics have warned that this policy could lower troop morale at a time when economic pressure is already high.

The PAYE system also reflects a broader austerity drive by the Kenyan government, which includes cuts across various ministries and increasing reliance on cost-sharing frameworks in non-core public services.

The move that also mirrors recent funding concerns around Kenya’s leadership role in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

Government views scrapping off KDF lunch subsidy as a symbol of committed to trimming recurrent expenditure and reallocating funds to core development priorities – even if it means asking its soldiers to dig deeper into their own pockets.

