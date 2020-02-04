KDF Takes Control of Lee Funeral Home Following Mzee Moi’s Death

(KDRTV) – All roads leading to the Lee Funeral Home have been closed, as the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has taken over the facility following the death of former President Daniel Moi.

Mzee Moi’s body was taken to the facility a few minutes after 8 AM. This was after he passed away in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Only Moi’s family members were allowed to access the facility.

Roads leading to Nairobi Hospital & Lee Funeral Home have been closed

Military & GSU have taken over

Only close family members allowed to access the area pic.twitter.com/iWYN4eUvDd — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) February 4, 2020

Chief of Defence Forces Samson Mwathathe and his deputy are some of the notable state officials who are present at Lee.

Pallbearers from the Kenya Military Police are also at the facility and are expected to take charge of the preparation of the body.

Earlier on, Moi’s son, Gideon Moi announced that the family had accepted the fact that Mzee was gone.

“…we have accepted. But mine is just to give my heartfelt gratitude to Kenyans.. thank you and may God bless you…” he said.

KDF TAKES over at the Lee Funeral Home as the military moves in place to activate traditions of national mourning following former president Moi's death. #RIPMoi pic.twitter.com/DgeXm7p2Sw — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) February 4, 2020

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that Moi would be accorded a state funeral, and this could explain the presence of heavy security at Lee. The public was also not allowed to access The Nairobi Hospital.

Several Kenyans, led by ODM leader Raila Odinga have paid tribute to the former President.