KDRTV INSIGHTS: Wrecked UhuRuto Ties Did Not Start Yesterday!

KDRTV INSIGHTS: The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto started breaking a long time ago.

Even before the Sartuday fierce fallout between the two profile government leaders after the arrest of Ruto-affiliated businessman Harun Aydin, the second-in-command started complaining of humiliation by his boss a long time ago.

During the 2017 general elections campaigns, the President and his Deputy were having a cemented relationship, and Uhuru said he wound over power to his friend DP Ruto after the end of his term.

However, the path has been long, and currently, the President`s promise to his deputy seems a dream that will not come true.

Many times, allies affiliated with DP Ruto complained that the government mistreated him and did not recognize him as the second-in-command.

On the contrary, President Uhuru’s allies faulted DP Ruto for not respecting his boss.

The critical paradigms of such an event made the DP face adverse consequences.

Some of the woes that have confronted the Deputy including his massive Weston hotel being marked for demolition.

Again, the Deputy President was barred from spending a night in a government facility in Mombasa county. He complained that state machinery was behind the hindrance.

At the same time, Deputy President`s allies have been axed from crucial positions in both senate and national assemblies.

Some of his allies, such as Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who was the majority leader was ousted from that position.

The Deputy President allies had also complained that the President delegated some of his roles to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang`i.

At the same time, ODM leader Raila Odinga has seemingly been assuming roles of the DP; for instance, the former Premier was sent to replace the government in foreign countries while the President neglected the DP.

Again, the former Premier received visitors at the Kisumu International Airport ahead of Madaraka Day that was celebrated in the city: many DP Ruto allies complained that Raila assumed the role of the DP.

There have also been allegations that politicians allied to the DP have been threatened and even exposed to political witchhunt such as unwarranted arrests.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was also quoted saying that he will not leave power to a thief; in this case, many people hinted that the head of state was referring to his deputy.

In the recent past, the President also announced that he would support one of the NASA alliance principals if they unite; however, NASA is no more after all parties constituting the alliance withdrew.

The recent fierce fallout between the high-ranking government officials clearly signals that the President will not support DP Ruto`s presidential bid in the 2022 general elections.

The relationship further worsened after DP Ruto was blocked from traveling to Uganda.

Authorities said that the DP Ruto lacked clearance from his boss in what he termed a wider plot to humiliate and reduce him to a no-one.

“What happened were the efforts to undermine me and make me look useless in government and to show me that there are people with powers. The events are about supremacy in government,” Ruto said in an interview on Inooro FM on Wednesday.

The businessman accompanying DP to Uganda was arrested after landing back in Kenya and was linked to terrorism.

However, DP Ruto defended him and condemned the government for assailing of running the economy, condemning millions to poverty and borrowing to unprecedented levels.

“They have mismanaged the economy, leading to stockpiling of public debt to unprecedented levels, occasioning the current crisis,” Ruto, who initially defended Jubilee’s appetite for debt, said on Thursday in the company of a battalion of MPs whom they said numbered 135 at his Karen home.

As things stand out, the bitter fallout between the President and his deputy will not be mended ahead of the 2022 elections.