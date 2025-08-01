KEBS Denies Claims of Contaminated Sugar in Market

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has refuted claims suggesting that contaminated sugar is circulating in the market.

In a statement, KEBS assured the public that no consignment of sugar unfit for human consumption has been cleared for release.

The agency noted that locally produced and imported sugar undergoes inspection before being released to the market.

“Our attention is drawn to statements circulating in the public domain alleging that contaminated sugar is circulating in the Kenyan Market.

“KEBS would like to dispel these allegations and ascertain that both locally produced and imported sugar undergo mandatory and rigorous inspection, testing, and certification before release to the market,” KEBS stated.

The bureau urged the public to disregard unverified and alarming information, particularly from social media and other informal platforms.

This comes after the opposition united leaders claimed that there was a consignment of 25,000 metric tonnes of sugar allegedly declared unfit for human consumption but currently being distributed across the country.

Speaking on Thursday, the leaders led by Kalonzo Musyoka claimed that the imported sugar is being transported to a factory in Western Kenya where it is expected to be repackaged and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

“We are aware of a cargo of 25,000MT of sugar that recently landed in our Port of Mombasa. These 25,000 MT of sugar are already on their way to a Western Kenya sugar factory to be repackaged and sold to unsuspecting Kenyans.

“This cargo has already been declared from its port of origin, unfit for human public consumption,” Kalonzo stated.

