The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced new requirements for the importation of second-hand motor vehicles.

In a notice, KEBS said only right-hand-drive vehicles, which were first registered on or after January 1, 2020, will be allowed into Kenya starting January 1, 2027.

KEBS said the move is in line with Clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000, the Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, which provides for an eight-year age limit on imported used vehicles.

The directive means that vehicles first registered in 2019 will no longer qualify for importation after December 31, 2026.

“Under the Verification of Conformity to Kenya Standards of Imports Order, we wish to notify all importers of used / second hand motor vehicles, including returning residents, diplomatic staff and the general public, that in observance of clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000 on the eight (8) year age limit requirement, only Right Hand Drive (RHD) motor vehicles whose Year of First Registration is 1st January 2020 or later shall be allowed into the country effective 1st January 2027,” the notice read part.

KEBS noted that Certificates of Roadworthiness (CoR) issued for vehicles first registered in 2019 will expire on December 31, 2026 and would not be accepted for vehicle registration after that date.

In addition to meeting the requirements under KS 1515:2000, used vehicles imported from Japan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), Thailand and South Africa must be accompanied by a Certificate of Roadworthiness.

KEBS said the certificates must be issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ) on its behalf.

The requirements are expected to affect prospective car buyers and motor vehicle importers, particularly those planning to purchase vehicles first registered in 2019.

The requirements come as expenditure on imported road motor vehicles rose by 33.1% to Ksh131.6 billion in 2025, up from Ksh98.9 billion in 2024, reflecting increased spending on vehicles entering the country.