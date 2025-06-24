Keep Off Protected Areas – IG Kanja To Protesters

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has warned protestors against invading protected areas during the June 25 protests.

Adressing the media on Tuesday, June 24, Kanja said that Kenyans have a right to picket but should do that in public areas.

The Police IG noted that police officers shall act within the confines of the law to protect lives and property.

“Any contrary conduct constitutes an unlawful and riotous assembly. The National Police Service shall at all times lawfully and firmly prevent any breach of peace by any group or groups of persons, acting contrary to the provisions of the law. Additionally, it is important to note that unauthorised persons must refrain from accessing protected areas under the Protected Areas Act (Cap 204, Laws of Kenya),” said Kanja.

The IG also urged Kenyans not to provoke police officers while executing their duties during the protests.

Kanja further asked protesters to cooperate and coordinate with the police, adding that any contrary conduct constitutes an unlawful and riotous assembly.

“The public is also urged to refrain from provocative acts, directed to police officers in execution of their duties,” he said.

This comes as Gen Z protesters have vowed to march towards the State House as part of their symbolic route to mark the anniversary of last year’s youth-led demonstrations.

Meanwhile, ODM leader Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to do their protests in a structured way.

Speaking in Mombasa, Odinga called on Kenyans who will engage in June 25 protests to follow the law and avoid actions that may put them at loggerheads with law enforcement officers.”

“He says, article 37 of the constitution guarantees Kenyans their freedom of expression, but this should not give them the right to cause violence and destruction of property,” he said.