Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Keep Off Protected Areas – IG Kanja To Protesters

By

Published

File image of Douglas Kanja

File image of Douglas Kanja

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has warned protestors against invading protected areas during the June 25 protests.

Adressing the media on Tuesday, June 24, Kanja said that Kenyans have a right to picket but should do that in public areas.

The Police IG noted that police officers shall act within the confines of the law to protect lives and property.

“Any contrary conduct constitutes an unlawful and riotous assembly. The National Police Service shall at all times lawfully and firmly prevent any breach of peace by any group or groups of persons, acting contrary to the provisions of the law. Additionally, it is important to note that unauthorised persons must refrain from accessing protected areas under the Protected Areas Act (Cap 204, Laws of Kenya),” said Kanja.

The IG also urged Kenyans not to provoke police officers while executing their duties during the protests.

Kanja further asked protesters to cooperate and coordinate with the police, adding that any contrary conduct constitutes an unlawful and riotous assembly.

“The public is also urged to refrain from provocative acts, directed to police officers in execution of their duties,” he said.

This comes as Gen Z protesters have vowed to march towards the State House as part of their symbolic route to mark the anniversary of last year’s youth-led demonstrations.

Meanwhile, ODM leader Raila Odinga has asked Kenyans to do their protests in a structured way.

Speaking in Mombasa, Odinga called on Kenyans who will engage in June 25  protests to follow the law and avoid actions that may put them at loggerheads with law enforcement officers.”

“He says, article 37 of the constitution guarantees Kenyans their freedom of expression, but this should not give them the right to cause violence and destruction of property,” he said.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021