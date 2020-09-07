Kelvin Omwenga Murder! Plot Thickens as Suspects Turn Against Each Other

Connect with us

(KDRTV) – Investigations into the murder of businessman Kelvin Omwenga has taken another twist after one of the suspects told the court he is ready to be a state witness and testify against his co-accused.

Businessman Chris Obure who was to take plea alongside his co-accused Robert Bodo told the court on Monday that he would serve the state as a prosecution witness.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, the controversial businessman argued that nothing justified him taking a plea for a crime he did not commit.

“It is therefore unreasonable in the circumstances to charge the applicant for the offence of murder while the facts demonstrate that he would better serve the interest of justice as a witness to the facts leading to the untimely and sudden death of the deceased,” reads part of the application filed before Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

Obure further argues that there is no doubt that Bodo pulled the trigger of the gun which ultimately killed Omwenga at his house in August last year.

He said he has corporated with detectives and allowed them to review CCTV footage in his office. The footage shows that Bodo broke into the office and took the gun which he used to shoot Omwenga. He used similar tactics when returning the firearm.

Last week, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved murder charges against the duo. They were to take plea on Monday but Justice Ngungi deferred the plea taking to Wednesday over the latest development.

