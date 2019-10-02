Ken Okoth’s Widow Monica Finally Accepts The MP Sired A Son With Anne Thumbi

After months of denial and rejecting the DNA results, Ken Okoth’s widow Monica Okoth has finally accepted that the MP sired a son with nominated MC Ann Thumbi. Monica, through her lawyer claimed that DNA tests she conducted differed from Thumbi’s. Senior principal magistrate Margaret Obura directed her to produce her results within 14 days. The parties will appear in court on October 2 for further directions.

In a consent filed in court on Tuesday by all lawyers, Monica and Okoth’s mother alongside Nthumbi have all asked the court to mark the matter as closed. Monica’s lawyer Walker Kontos said all parties have agreed that Okoth is the minor’s biological father.

"NEW TWIST in Ken Okoth's paternity dispute as widow Monica accepts late husband was the father to Anne Thumbi's son. pic.twitter.com/s74lYKp7XX" #fb — Timothy Mbaya (@TimothyMbaya) October 2, 2019

“The DNA results obtained by the applicant indicate that the alleged father is not excluded as the biological father of the child,” the consent reads in part.

Thumbi had produced in court DNA results stating that Okoth was the biological father. The results, from an independent pathologist, were produced by her lawyers.Monica, through her lawyer had said that her DNA tests differed from Thumbi’s. Senior principal magistrate Margaret Obura directed her to produce her results within 14 days.

Three DNA tests results filed in court confirmed that Thumbi’s son was sired by Okoth. KEMRI confirmed that the chances of Okoth being the father of Thumbi’s son were 99.99 per cent. Thumbi moved to court to have Okoth’s family recognise her son as his and involve him in burial arrangements.

