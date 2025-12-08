KenGen: Kenyans to Experience Stable Power Supply This Festive Season

Kenyan households and businesses can anticipate a stable electricity supply and eased power bills this festive season, thanks to the robust performance of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC (KenGen)’s Seven Forks hydro cascade.

The state-owned power producer announced strong generation from its hydropower system, ensuring a reliable and affordable energy supply amidst rising demand and volatile global energy prices.

Eng. Peter Njenga, KenGen’s Managing Director and CEO, confirmed that as of Monday morning, total hydro generation from the Seven Forks system reached 473.14 megawatts (MW) against an installed capacity of 600.4 MW.

This significant output reinforces hydropower’s crucial role as the backbone of Kenya’s low-cost energy mix and national electricity stability.

“Kenyans can expect stable supply during the festive season into the new year,” stated Eng. Njenga, highlighting the company’s disciplined water management program and healthy dam levels.

Major reservoirs within the cascade, including Masinga, Kamburu, Gitaru, Kindaruma, and Kiambere, are operating safely above their minimum operational levels, reflecting strong water availability.Masinga Dam, the country’s largest, recorded a water level of 1,054.49 meters, well above its 1,037-meter minimum.

Futhermore, Hydropower remains Kenya’s cheapest source of electricity, and its sustained output helps moderate overall power costs by reducing reliance on more expensive thermal generation. This directly protects consumers and businesses from potential price shocks.

Looking ahead, KenGen is committed to continued investment in renewable expansion and digital optimization to support future demand. The company is also progressing with a 252 MW clean-energy pipeline, including the 63 MW Gitaru modernization, the 42.5 MW Seven Forks solar project, and major hydropower upgrades.

The Seven Forks solar project, planned near Kamburu Dam, will complement hydropower during the day, conserving water for night-time generation, especially during dry seasons.

This project, backed by the French Development Agency (AFD), will also include a 3 MW / 4.5 MWh battery energy storage system, the first of its kind for KenGen.

KenGen generates over 60 percent of Kenya’s electricity, with more than 90 percent of its 1,786 MW capacity drawn from green sources, solidifying Kenya’s position as a renewable energy leader.