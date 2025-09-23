Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KeNHA Announces Closure of Section of Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

By

Published

FD6VeinXoAY9UtO

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

In a public notice on Tuesday, September 23, KeNHA said the road will be closed between Makupa Bridge and Changamwe Interchange, starting Tuesday, September 23, 2025, to Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The authority explained that the closure of the section is to allow for ongoing construction and drainage works along the highway.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the public of the extension on the temporary closure of Mombasa – Nairobi (A8) Highway between Makupa Bridge and Changamwe Interchange from Tuesday, September 23, 202,5, to Saturday, October 4, 2025, to allow for road construction and drainage works to ensure seamless road connectivity along this section,” the Authority stated.

KeNHA noted that the extension is necessary to facilitate construction and drainage works aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity between Makupa Bridge and the Changamwe area.

The authority advised motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police and traffic marshals deployed on site to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the closure period.

KeNHA had initially announced a two-week partial closure of the stretch from Saturday, August 23, to Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The August closure was also intended to facilitate road construction and drainage works along the section.

The Makupa–Changamwe section is one of the most strategic transport corridors in the country and serves as a primary gateway for goods entering and leaving the Port of Mombasa.

The road also supports high volumes of commuter and passenger traffic, linking Mombasa Island to mainland towns and beyond.

Further, the road connects the coastal region to Kenya’s interior and countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

Also Read: KeNHA Moves to Evict Hawkers and Street Children From Footbridges and Underpasses

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021