KeNHA Announces Closure of Section of Mombasa-Nairobi Highway

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

In a public notice on Tuesday, September 23, KeNHA said the road will be closed between Makupa Bridge and Changamwe Interchange, starting Tuesday, September 23, 2025, to Saturday, October 4, 2025.

The authority explained that the closure of the section is to allow for ongoing construction and drainage works along the highway.

“KeNHA wishes to notify the public of the extension on the temporary closure of Mombasa – Nairobi (A8) Highway between Makupa Bridge and Changamwe Interchange from Tuesday, September 23, 202,5, to Saturday, October 4, 2025, to allow for road construction and drainage works to ensure seamless road connectivity along this section,” the Authority stated.

KeNHA noted that the extension is necessary to facilitate construction and drainage works aimed at ensuring seamless connectivity between Makupa Bridge and the Changamwe area.

The authority advised motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with police and traffic marshals deployed on site to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles during the closure period.

KeNHA had initially announced a two-week partial closure of the stretch from Saturday, August 23, to Sunday, September 7, 2025.

The August closure was also intended to facilitate road construction and drainage works along the section.

The Makupa–Changamwe section is one of the most strategic transport corridors in the country and serves as a primary gateway for goods entering and leaving the Port of Mombasa.

The road also supports high volumes of commuter and passenger traffic, linking Mombasa Island to mainland towns and beyond.

Further, the road connects the coastal region to Kenya’s interior and countries such as Uganda, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

