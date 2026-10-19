KeNHA Announces Closure of Southern Bypass This Weekend

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass.

In a notice on Monday, October 19, KeNHA said the road would be closed from Ole Sereni Interchange to Kikuyu Town from midnight on Saturday, October 24, until 2 pm on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The authority explained that the closure will facilitate the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify the public that there will be a temporary closure of Nairobi Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni Interchange to Kikuyu Town on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at midnight to Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 2.00 pm,” read the statement in part.

KenHA advised motorists to use Mombasa Road (A8), through Uhuru Highway, as an alternative route when travelling in either direction.

Road users were also urged to follow traffic signs and instructions from traffic marshals and police officers deployed to manage traffic during the event.

KeNHA outlined several diversions to help motorists navigate the affected roads during the marathon.

Vehicles travelling from Kikuyu to Dagoretti will be able to use the Southern Bypass, while motorists travelling from Karen’s Karinde area to Kikuyu through Dagoretti Road will also have access to the bypass where permitted by the applicable closure arrangements.

However, additional restrictions will apply to different sections of the road during the marathon, with some routes expected to reopen at different times on Sunday.

Motorists travelling from Kikuyu to Mombasa Road via the Southern Bypass will be required to use Waiyaki Way.

Those travelling from Dagoretti towards Mombasa Road have been advised to use Waiyaki Way or Ngong Road through Mbagathi Way.

Motorists travelling from Lenana on Ngong Road to Kikuyu will use Waiyaki Way through Naivasha Road or James Gichuru Road.

Those heading from Lenana towards Mombasa Road will be required to use Langata Road through Karen Road.

Trailers and lorries travelling from Waiyaki Way towards Mombasa Road will also use Waiyaki Way under the announced traffic arrangements.