Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

KeNHA Announces Month Long Closure of Road Between Rironi and James Gichuru

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) announced a temporary closure of the A8 corridor between Rironi and James Gichuru Road Junction from February 20, 2026, to April 4, 2026.

In a public notice, KeNHA said the temporary closure of the section will facilitate surface dressing works along the affected stretch.

‘The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of A8 Road (James Gichuru Junction – Rironi Highway) will experience temporary lane closures from Friday, February 20, 2026, to Saturday, April 4, 2026, inclusive. The closure is to facilitate the surface dressing works along this road section,” KeNHA stated.

The authority noted that the works will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption

“The works will be implemented in phases, during which traffic will be diverted to the remaining lanes or to the service roads where available,” KeNHA stated.

KeNHA urged motorists using the route to cooperate with the traffic police and marshals stationed along the road.

Further, the authority advised motorists to approach the work zones with caution and adhere to the guidance of traffic police and marshals on site.

This comes weeks after KeNHA directed owners of billboards, nursery beds, and temporary structures along James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to remove them.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is planning to commence capacity enhancement, landscaping, and beautification works along the corridor.

However, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Kenya (OAAK) secured a court injunction preventing the removal of billboards located between James Gichuru Roundabout and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In this article:

You May Also Like

G0U1fiEW4AAOUjT G0U1fiEW4AAOUjT

News

KeNHA Warns Politicians Against Defacing Road Signs Ahead of By-Elections

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a stern warning to aspirants and members of the public against defacing road signs with posters...

September 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 06 200926 Screenshot 2025 09 06 200926

News

KeNHA Cautions Motorists Using Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued a traffic advisory to motorists using the Nakuru-bound carriageway of the Nakuru–Eldoret (A8) Road at Eveready...

September 6, 2025
image image

News

KeNHA Temporarily Traffic Disruption Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway For 10 Days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi – Nakuru – Mau Summit highway for...

July 9, 2025
unnamed (18) 1689060833 unnamed (18) 1689060833

News

KeNHA Announces Month-Long Traffic Disruption Along Section of Waiyaki Way

The Kenya National Authority (KeNHA)has announced a one-month temporary traffic disruption along Waiyaki Way. In a statement on Wednesday, KeNHA said the disruption will...

November 13, 2024