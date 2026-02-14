KeNHA Announces Month Long Closure of Road Between Rironi and James Gichuru

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) announced a temporary closure of the A8 corridor between Rironi and James Gichuru Road Junction from February 20, 2026, to April 4, 2026.

In a public notice, KeNHA said the temporary closure of the section will facilitate surface dressing works along the affected stretch.

‘The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) notifies the public that a section of A8 Road (James Gichuru Junction – Rironi Highway) will experience temporary lane closures from Friday, February 20, 2026, to Saturday, April 4, 2026, inclusive. The closure is to facilitate the surface dressing works along this road section,” KeNHA stated.

The authority noted that the works will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption

“The works will be implemented in phases, during which traffic will be diverted to the remaining lanes or to the service roads where available,” KeNHA stated.

KeNHA urged motorists using the route to cooperate with the traffic police and marshals stationed along the road.

Further, the authority advised motorists to approach the work zones with caution and adhere to the guidance of traffic police and marshals on site.

This comes weeks after KeNHA directed owners of billboards, nursery beds, and temporary structures along James Gichuru Road Junction to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to remove them.

KeNHA Director General Luka Kimeli said the authority is planning to commence capacity enhancement, landscaping, and beautification works along the corridor.

However, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Kenya (OAAK) secured a court injunction preventing the removal of billboards located between James Gichuru Roundabout and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).